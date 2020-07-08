Tiffany Haddish Just Did the Big Chop on Instagram Live

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has a new look.

The Girl’s Trip star chopped off her hair live on Instagram while her friends freaked out in the background.

Haddish didn’t give a reason for cutting her hair. Before grabbing a pair of scissors, she said, I’m cuttin’ this hair off! And snip-snip she went.

After it was over, Haddish, modeled her new short look and exclaimed, I already feel lighter. I feel like all the bullsh*t of 2020 is almost off.

Not everyone was happy about her new look. Some comments on The Shade Room implied that she was mentally unstable. Others implied that her spontaneous decision was a reason to be concerned.

