Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Undergoes Surgery After She Was Shot Multiple Times

Rickey Smiley’s daughter, Aaryn, 19, was shot three times while waiting for food at a Whataburger Sunday night in Houston. She ‘made it out of her operation” and is “doing great,” according to Dish Nation.

Aaryn, who turned 19 a few days ago, took to her Instagram Stories to recount the harrowing incident.

She posted a pic of a blood-stained passenger seat with the caption, This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me. I won’t be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage.

She also added, [T]he fact that the bullets that went thru my legs were armored riffled [sic] bullets made to go through anything (how they got through the car) but the one [that] would have hit me in the head was not that kind and ended up lodged in the car. God. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be alive right now.

In a separate post, she added, the Scariest part of all of this is the fact that I’m alone. they won’t let me see my parents or anyone come in because of COVID. I’m terrified.

According to PEOPLE, the police department confirmed, The three men were sitting inside of a car at a stoplight when an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing multiple shots. The three men were hit and a woman passenger in a separate, unrelated vehicle was struck in the crossfire.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: