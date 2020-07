Could Ty Dolla $ign and Drake be teaming up for new music?

Well, according to an interview on Power 106, Ty spilled the tea on a possible collab with Drake.

He admitted, I’ve been sending him new records too for the new album. Ain’t gonna say too much, man, but shout out to Drake.

In addition, Ty mentioned that Drake told him to hit him up and said, Yo, I got some joints!

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: