WNBA To “Say Her Name” On Jerseys

The WNBA plans to honor victims of police and racial violence when it returns to action later this month.

Players will wear special uniforms with the slogan “Say Her Name”, along with names like Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Vanessa Guillen, and others.

The league also that “Black Lives Matter” will be “prominently displayed on courts during games”.

Las Vegas Aces star Angel McCoughtry, who last month called on the league to “Say their names on our jerseys”, says the gesture will help “plant seed for a better tomorrow.”

