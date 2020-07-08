Billy Sorrells File: Would You Snitch On Your Girlfriend for $25,000?! [VIDEO]

For today’s Billy Sorrells File segment, Billy wants of offer up some life advice in “Had That Been Me.” This is where we find some ridiculous news headlines, and see what Billy would do if he were in that position. Angie Ange shared a story about a man who turned his girlfriend into the police because she had a $25,000 award, so he took the money, had her arrested, and left.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the second scenario, a wife took issues with her husband after he REFUSED to “make love” with her after she tested positive for COVID-19. Hit the video above to hear what Billy Sorrells would have done in these situations!

SEE ALSO: Tiffany Haddish Does The Big Chop + Teyana Taylor Helps Black-Owned Nail Designer Sell Out [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Kyrie Irving Produces TV Special For Breonna Taylor + COVID-19 Resurgence Puts Travel In Peril [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic 11 photos Launch gallery Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic 1. MCBRIDE SISTERS WINES Source:MCBRIDE WINES 1 of 11 2. MOOVN RIDESHARE APP Source:MOOVN 2 of 11 3. THE HONEY POT COMPANY Source:THE HONEY POT COMPANY 3 of 11 4. Kaleidoscope Hair Products Source:Kaleidoscope Hair Products 4 of 11 5. BLACK AND MOBILE Source:BLACK AND MOBILE 5 of 11 6. SOUTHERN GENTS Source:SOUTHERN GENTS 6 of 11 7. UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEY Source:UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEY 7 of 11 8. BROOKLYN CIRCUS Source:BROOKLYN CIRCUS 8 of 11 9. CLOTH AND PAPER Source:CLOTH AND PAPER 9 of 11 10. FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUB Source:FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUB 10 of 11 11. FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING Source:FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic [caption id="attachment_847458" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: BLACK AND MOBILE / BLACK AND MOBILE[/caption] When in self quarantine there are only so many things you can do while inside. If you are shopping then consider spending your coins the melanin way. As the world continues to feverishly wash their hands and try to drown out their worries the economy continues to suffer. With no cure for Coronovirus in sight some Americans across the country are spending their money just on the necessities and some more fortunate individuals are treating themselves to their best life possible while on this paid vacation from work. If you fall into the latter category or just want to indulge in all the sales stemming from the unavoidable cabin fever but want to support Black businesses keep reading. Luckily, HipHopWired.com has done all the work for you with an extensive collection of fashion and service brands that will help you secure items that will make staying inside much easier and ensure you shop Black. Photo: McBride Wines

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Billy Sorrells File: Would You Snitch On Your Girlfriend for $25,000?! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com