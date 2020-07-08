Kyrie Irving Produces TV Special For Breonna Taylor + COVID-19 Resurgence Puts Travel In Peril [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle
Entitled #SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR, the one-hour special will take a deep dive into police brutality and how it relates to Black women. Kyrie Irvings project will also educate viewers with actions they can take to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Angie Ange has the latest updates regarding the airline industry. Last week, airlines touted a plan to add more than 25,000 flights in August. Now with a spike in COVID-19 cases around the country, it looks like things may have changed. The reason: “reduced demand to destinations experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases and/or new quarantine requirements or other restrictions on travel.”

