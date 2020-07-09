Former Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
The 33-year-old Rivera went missing from Lake Piru in Southern California’s Ventura County late Wednesday (July 8) after she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son. According to Sherrif’s Capt. Eric Buschow, the boat left the dock and three hours later, another boater discovered a boat drifting with the boy asleep inside. Authorities were informed of Rivera’s disappearance and a search team was created.
The actress played Santana Lopez on the hit TV show for six years from 2009 and also starred on CBS’ The Royal Family and the 2002 film, The Master Of Disguise. Fans of Rivera are hopeful that she is safe and that the worst isn’t confirmed.
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing was originally published on radionowhouston.com