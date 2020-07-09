Ant Beale Drops Music Video For Viral Tik Tok Song ‘Sunshine’

Ant Beale has given the Tik Tok mavens what they have been dying for the past few years. Following the release of No Rain No Flowers, the fans picked a favorite song out of the project and it just so happened to be Sunshine.

Beale has gained a whole lot of recognition online as the song went viral on various social platforms including Tik Tok. The New Jersey-based artist has given us the video for Sunshine. Where the concept of “pocket full of sunshine” will have you scratching your head. You might ask, what do we mean?

Watch the video below to see exactly what we are talking about!

RELATED: Spirit Airlines Passengers Abruptly Sing Meek Mill ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ On Flight [Video]

RELATED: Wiz Khalifa Had No Idea ‘Something New’ Was Going To Pop On TikTok!

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: