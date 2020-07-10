Summer Walker Releases New EP ‘Life On Earth’

Although she has vowed to retire, Summer Walker surprised fans with her new EP, “Life on Earth.” The latest work from Summer also features PARTYNEXTDOOR and NO1-NOAH.

Fans got a first listen to the EP on Wednesday, July 8th when a pink flying saucer crashed into the Earth in Atlanta and played the EP for a drive-up listening party.

Fans heard the PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration, “My Affection,” as well as two songs featuring NO1-NOAH.

The EP has five songs and seems to be the beginning of more to come from the 2019 breakout star. “Life On Earth” is now streaming on all platforms.

Summer Walker had a drive-in listening party for her new EP pic.twitter.com/aVx9SwswF3 — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) July 9, 2020

just crash landed in ATL 🛸 hop in ur cars, tune into our top secret frequency and pull up to our special & safe “Life on Earth EP” listening experience. thank you @AmazonMusic. RSVP for ur ticket & parking pass at https://t.co/oeFKw1aW79 👽 pic.twitter.com/9nKmWhQhtE — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) July 8, 2020

