YG Won’t Work With Nicki Minaj Again Because Of 6ix9ine: “I’m Cool”

YG won’t be working with Nicki Minaj anytime soon. During a recent interview YG was asked it he would ever collaborate with Nicki after doing “Trollz” with 6ix9ine, who YG has great disdain for after he was convicted and snitched on his crew, “I don’t know, my feelings was hurt,” said YG who shook his head, “I’m a real street n*gga…Yeah, I’m cool.”

The interview clip was posted to The Shade Room and 6ix9ine popped up in the comments writing, “Smh Damn Nicki u done messed up big time…..”

Nicki and YG collaborated on his hit, “Big Bank,” a single 6ix9ine teased YG over which ultimately led to an online beef that spilled over into a diss record by YG called “Stop Snitchin’”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: