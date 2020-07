Megan Thee Stallion has a new venture with Crunchyroll that’s going to have anime fans going crazy.

The two have come together to release a line of short and long-sleeved t-shirts, hoodies, and tote bags.

Each piece will feature Megan’s “Savage” anime character.

The line is available for pre-order now from until July 20 at the Crunchyroll website and the line will be released to the public in September.

