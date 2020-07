Chris Brown has revealed the title of his tenth studio album.

In a message on his Instagram Story Brown revealed, “My 10th studio album will be called… ‘Breezy.'”

Brown’s last album “Indigo” was released just last year and earned him his third number-one debut on the Billboard charts.

Chris also released a joint album with Young Thug this past May.

There’s no word on when “Breezy” will be released.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: