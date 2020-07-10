Olympian Simone Biles on the Cover of Vogue

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history.

She is on the cover of the August issue of Vogue magazine.

In the article she talks about Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor and Colin Kaepernick.

She also discussed the sexual abuse she endured at the hands of the team doctor, Larry Nasser.

It is impossibly difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart that I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused.

Larry Nasser pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault. He received 60 years in federal prison and 175 years in a Michigan state prison.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: