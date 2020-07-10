Olympian Simone Biles on the Cover of Vogue

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history.
She is on the cover of the August issue of Vogue magazine.
In the article she talks about Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor and Colin Kaepernick.
She also discussed the sexual abuse she endured at the hands of the team doctor, Larry Nasser.
It is impossibly difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart that I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused.
Larry Nasser pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault. He received 60 years in federal prison and 175 years in a Michigan state prison.
Introducing @simonebiles’s exclusive digital cover for our August issue. With the 2020 Olympics postponed and a shadow hung over American gymnastics, Biles–who is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time—has had to be resilient as never before. When Biles was first photographed in February and interviewed in March for this cover story, America was also a different place. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has upended regular patterns of life and #BlackLivesMatter protests have occurred from coast to coast. “We need justice for the Black community. With the peaceful protests it’s the start of change, but it’s sad that it took all of this for people to listen,” Biles said. “Racism and injustice have existed for years with the Black community.” At the link in our bio, Vogue reports on a champion looking ahead. Photographed in Feb. 2020 by @annieleibovitz, styled by @phyllis_posnick, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, August 2020