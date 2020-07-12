50 Cent Trolls Will Smith After Entanglement Jig: “F*ck You 50”

By now, plenty of you have seen Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith’s instantly infamous Red Table Talk where she revealed her and August Alsina were indeed in an entanglement. The sensitivity of the topic, which has now been shared with the world, didn’t stop 50 Cent from trolling Will.

The Queens rapper shared an exchange between him and the I, Robot actor. After asking if Smith was okay and receiving an affirmative, Fif went in.

“But why she tell you that sh*t on a show for everybody to see?,” asked 50 and Will retorted with, “We broke up, so she did her and I did me.”

Most people would stop right there. But this is 50 Cent.

He then added, “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out,” and Will hit him back with “F*ck you 50.” The “Back Down” rapper then responded with, “wait what I do?” in typical gaslighting troll fashion.

As for August Alsina, he found time to get in a Twitter tiff with Keke Palmer and went the extra mile to see him and Jada were in an entangleship. Wait, this info is from Michael Blackson so it’s probably just jokes and not a real exchange. Which could also be the case with Fif’s troll.

Remember when celebs didn’t share all their personal business online? Pray for Will Smith, it’s ugly out here for him.

