Despite the COVID-19 regulations Philly showed out this past weekend by bringing the party outside. Everybody gathered on 55th street in Philadelphia to turn up and boy did they do that. Police officers arrived at the outdoor occasion and everyone thought the party might be over. It’s safe to say he wasn’t shutting nothing down and quickly get the “Coolest Cop In Southwest Philly” stamp. A group of women start twerking on him and he looked like he was thoroughly enjoying himself. Check the video out below and try not to laugh.

🤦🏿‍♂️ What city is this? pic.twitter.com/f5EadJ4xIf — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 12, 2020

Pennsylvania has delayed going into the green phase of reopening the state but this police officer gave the green light to some twerkin’.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

RELATED: Philly Man Roaming The Streets On A Horse With A Goat On A Leash [Video]

RELATED: Official List Of Philly’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants

Philly Cop Get’s Twerked On During Party On 55th Street Over The Weekend [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com