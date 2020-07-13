The Morning Hustle
Billy Sorrells File: 5 Signs That You’re Not In A Relationship, But An Entanglement [VIDEO]

One of the most anticipated episodes of Red Table Talk aired over the weekend and Jada Pinkett-Smith and her husband Will Smith had the internet on fire after Jada described her situation with August Alsina an “entanglement”. Not only did that description catch Will off guard, but instantaneously had everyone on Twitter cracking jokes and reacting to the conversation.

If you’ve been off the grid since last week, August Alsina explained in an interview that the Smith’s had an open marriage and that Will was not only cool with Jada and Alsina’s relationship but he actually signed off on it. Jada responded on her show by saying “After we made the decision to separate what we thought would be indefinite, at that time, I entered an entanglement with August.”

Now the word ENTANGLEMENT has taken on an entire life of its own, and has people questioning themselves “Am I in a relationship or an entanglement?” For today’s Billy Sorrells File, Billy breaks down the 5 signs that indicate you yourself are in an entanglement, not a relationship if the guy you are dating does any of these things!

Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Create The Most Toxic Hashtag Of All Time, #BadMarriageForLife

Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Create The Most Toxic Hashtag Of All Time, #BadMarriageForLife

Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Create The Most Toxic Hashtag Of All Time, #BadMarriageForLife

[caption id="attachment_3177562" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jim Smeal / Getty[/caption] Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith invited themselves to The Red Table Talk where they gave us the more candid conversation the show has seen thus far. Jada keeps it real (kinda) where she answers the question floating around regarding her past relations with singer August Alsina. The Philly in Will Smith wasn’t letting the safe net words like “intangible” go without further elaboration. All in all, Jada confirms that she and Will were separated and she had a fling with August. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  Well well well, Mr. Alsina wasn’t lying after all. Many alleged statments were coming out from Jada & Will’s camp denying anything and everything the New Orleans singer claimed. Coming to find out that those “statements” were in fact false. Twitter has gotten some quotables from this conversation, one that has grown a leg of its own would have to be #BadMarriageForLife. Check out some of the tweets and reactions to the Red Table Talk below! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE     

