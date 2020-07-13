Philly Cops Found Sleeping In Patrol Car On Duty [Video]

Two Philly police officers were caught on video taking a quick nap mid-shift. The original video was uploaded by @KensingtonBeach_.
Many people were infuriated to see the lack of care that police officers showed by being asleep. This video was allegedly taken in Kensington, Philadelphia.
View this post on Instagram
Attention Brings Awareness! 2 PHILLY COPS SLEEP IN THEIR PATROL CAR PARKED under the L. My question is what do uniform cops really do in the hood for the community they work for ? Who do they protect who do they serve. I know they get to the scene of the crimes after shit already went down. I also know they cause more drama by acting like they are better then the people who they work for. Seriously tho. Please tell me what cops 👮🏻♀️ do. I’m interested to hear this. Not detectives,swat. The ones who work in the community daily. How many hrs do they spend in the car playing on phones, lil shorty’s from the hood in the wheel on da block and like u see in this video sleep #KensingtonBeach #Kensington #Philly
The two officers in the patrol car have not been identified as of yet. Residents demand further action from the Philadelphia Police Department. More news to come as the story develops.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go
Official List Of Philly's Best Black-Owned Restaurants
Official List Of Philly's Best Black-Owned Restaurants
1. Reggae Reggae Vibes Restaurant1 of 34
2. South Jazz Kitchen2 of 34
3. 48th Street Grille3 of 34
4. Aksum Cafe4 of 34
5. Ms.Tootsie's5 of 34
6. Angry Deekin BBQ6 of 34
7. Tasties7 of 34
8. Baby Buns8 of 34
9. Barkley's BBQ9 of 34
10. Booker's Restaurant & Bar10 of 34
11. Butter's Soul Food11 of 34
12. Country Cookin'12 of 34
13. Relish Philly13 of 34
14. Bower Cafe14 of 34
15. Franny Lou's Porch15 of 34
16. Rose Petals Cafe & Lounge16 of 34
17. Front Street Cafe17 of 34
18. Soulfed Philly18 of 34
19. Vegan-ish19 of 34
20. Atiya Ola's Spirit First Foods20 of 34
21. Linda's Vegetarian Village21 of 34
22. All The Way Live22 of 34
23. Green Soul23 of 34
24. iMunch Cafe24 of 34
25. Warmdaddy's25 of 34
26. Win Win Coffee Bar26 of 34
27. Stripp'd Juice27 of 34
28. Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen28 of 34
29. Honey's Sit 'n Eat29 of 34
30. Kilimandjaro Restaurant30 of 34
31. Friday Saturday Sunday31 of 34
32. The Spicy Belly32 of 34
33. Big Boyz33 of 34
Philly Cops Found Sleeping In Patrol Car On Duty [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com