Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce’ Have An Entanglement With August Alsina?! [WATCH]

Gary’s sources may have some juicy tea! After August Alsina aired out his “entanglement” with Jada-Pinkett Smith, he may have had some experience with another man’s woman.

During Beyonce’s Lemonade era, the public knew of Jay-Z’s cheating rumors and Gary says that Beyonce’ may have gotten her husband back with being friends with Alsina.

No one else thinks that Queen Bey would take it this far, but with all this tea coming out, who really knows?

Do you think Beyonce’ would have any interest in Aug too?

