Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges

Philly’s own Bryshere Yazuan Gray the news once again in the past month. Last time we heard from Hakeem from Empire he was in a secret marriage and already was caught cheating. The rocky road has not ended for the Philly actor as he was accused of assaulting his wife.
Police reports say that his wife waved down another person for help after Brysgere assaulted her in their home in Goodyear, Arizona. Shorlty after getting the attention of a pedestrian she was taken to the hospital.
Reports alleged she was being physically abused for hours. Gray’s wife had several visible injuries and was strangled to the point she lost consciousness during the assault. Gray arrested on domestic violence charges at the Maricopa County Jail.
More news to come as the story develops.
