Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charges, Megan Thee Stallion In Hospital

Its been reported that #ToryLanez was arrested on a gun charge following an argument that took place outside a Hollywood home. Following Tory’s arrest, #MeganTheeStallion was taken to the hospital for a foot injury.

According to @tmz_tv, police listed Megan as a “victim” in the incident. She was taken to the hospital right after Tory was arrested, and treated for wounds to her foot. Law enforcement sources told the site that 4 shell casings were recovered from the scene outside the home.

The police officers got a description of the SUV and were able to track it down quickly. Tory was found inside the car with a woman people think to be Megan Thee Stallion where she was found with cuts on her foot which are believed to be from the broken glass inside the car.

When cops searched the car, they found a gun. Following their find, sources say that Tory Lanez was taken to jail for the felony of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: