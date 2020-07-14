Mir Fontane & Ish Williams Drop Collab Project ‘What Would Jose Do?’

Mir Fontane & Ish Williams come together to create a project called, ‘What Would Jose Do?’. Celebrating the life of their close friend Jose Morel who was tragically killed in 2019. The energy of Jose was felt all over this project.

The South Side one-two punch with Williams & Fontane came together and gave us songs like Just Anybody, Peep & Yeah Okay. Different vibes for each occasion during this quarantine summer. Kev Rodgers top-notch production was all over the project and also was featured on the last track ‘Pour It Up’.

Listen to the full project below! #LongLiveJose

RELATED: Tri-State Heat: Mir Fontane Drops Still Alive EP

RELATED: Ant Beale Drops Music Video For Viral Tik Tok Song ‘Sunshine’

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: