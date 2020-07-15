It feels like it’s been a hot minute since Phresher had heads bopping uncontrollably with his breakthrough hit “Wait A Minute” and while Love & Hip Hop placed some much-needed shine on his career, the Brooklyn rapper isn’t giving up music for reality TV just yet.

Linking up with Fivio Foreign and Stunna 4 Vegas in his visuals to “All The Smoke,” Phresher and company crash a European pub and show it’s patrons how to turn up and get lit with the hood representatives. Looked hella fun in there.

Back in Kings County, Maino channels Will Smith as the last man alive in a world where a virus wiped out humanity and recreates I Am Legend in his Lyrivelli assisted clip to “Phases.” We miss that crown, Maino.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cassidy featuring Devon Culture, Rod Wave, and more.

PHRESHER FT. FIVIO FOREIGN & STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “ALL THE SMOKE”

MAINO FT. LYRIVELLI – “PHASES”

CASSIDY FT. DEVON CULTURE – “LEAN ON ME”

ROD WAVE – “THROUGH THE WIRE”

OJEFE – “SILLY WATCH”

K$UPREME – “TRAPLETE”

Phresher ft. Fivio Foreign & Stunna 4 Vegas “All The Smoke,” Main oft. Lyrivelli “Phases” & More | Daily Visuals 7.14.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: