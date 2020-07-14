Hip-Hop Spot: DJ Khaled Teases New Single With Drake [VIDEO]

Tory Lanez got arrested after an alleged argument outside a house party led to cops finding a gun in his car, and Megan Thee Stallion was there too, according to TMZ. Megan Thee Stallion was NOT ARRESTED, however was listed on the police report as a “victim” and did end up at the hospital with a cut on her foot. Details about the arrest and the apparent argument are still be sorted out.

Headkrack also fills you in on another arrest, this time it was EMPIRE star Bryshere Gray who was booked for domestic assault in Arizona. ABC 15 reports that Gray’s wife flagged down a citizen at a local gas station and told them she’d been assaulted at her home “for several hours” by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray

Goodyear Police arrest “Empire” actor, Bryshere Gray for domestic violence. See full story on Facebook @goodyearpolice. pic.twitter.com/O3e3BWzOsP — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) July 13, 2020

In some positive hip-hop news, we know how DJ Khaled loves to own the summertime with his anthems (even though this summer will be drastically different), he send some keys out on social media hinting at the release of his new single with Drizzy Drake. Every time these two link up we always get some kind of smash hit, so we’re looking forward to hearing what they cook up!

