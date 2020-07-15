Rihanna Announced Her New Skincare Line

Rihanna announced earlier this week that her Fenty Skincare line was going to launch on July 31st, but what she didn’t tell us is that the line will be for everyone!

“Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you!” Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday night. Fenty Skin will have something for both men and women with six trademarks being filed under the brand, Total Cleans’r, Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap, and Hydra Vizor are some of the released names for Fenty Skin products.

Rihanna followed up with a second tweet writing, “The true sin would be leaving my guys out! Not up in here!” Thank you, Rihanna, thank you!

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: