Local
HomeLocal

Philly Schools Will Reopen In September, Here Is Everything You Need To Know

This just in, Philadelphia schools plan on reopening the month of September.

The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania

Source: John Greim/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

This just in, Philadelphia schools plan on reopening the month of September. This does not mean they will fully go back. The plan is to have students physically in the schools only two days a week. Mayor Kenney has made the announcement Wednesday morning on the plan moving forward for the education side of reopening Philly. All schools will be required to follow strict guidelines on social distancing.

Hip-Hop 103.9 Listen Live

All staff and students will be required to follow the rules and wear masks. No non-essential visitors, lunch will be held in classrooms and sanitation will be emphasized to everyone heavily.

Due to the COVID-19 virus classrooms will be limited to 25 per room.

Sports will not start as of yet but schools plan on resuming it further down the road. All families will have the option to opt their child/children from face-to-face classes and choose virtual instructions. Any students that test positive for COVID-19 will remain out of school for a minimum of 10 days.

Looks like there will be some school shopping to do! More news to come as receive more information.

 

Winter Vegetables

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

23 photos Launch gallery

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Continue reading Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn't just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!   Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

Philly Schools Will Reopen In September, Here Is Everything You Need To Know  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close