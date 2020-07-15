Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith, & Tamika Mallory Arrested in Breonna Taylor Protest

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was arrested on Tuesday (July 14) after protesting against the murder of Breonna Taylor at Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron’s home.

Williams was one of 87 people who were arrested for criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and intimidating a participant in the legal process. Authorities gave protestors a chance to leave the property prior to the arrests.

Williams along with Love and Hip-Hop star, Yandy Smith and activist and television star, Tamika Mallory.

It’s been four months since Breonna was killed in her home while in bed after three police officers served a no-knock warrant at her home, which was the wrong address.

Justice for Breonna Taylor has been a battle cry over the last several months, many celebrities and Louisville residents have called for the arrest of the three officers.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: