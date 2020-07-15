VH1 Cancels Wild N’Out After Nick Cannon’s Controversial Comments

Radio personality and television host, Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS due to anti-semitic comments made on his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.”

A video of a podcast that was recorded in June resurfaced featuring former Public Enemy member Professor Griff. During their conversation, Nick called Black people the “true Hebrews” and referenced conspiracy theories relating to the Rothchilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, or the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America. He also claimed white people were “less than” and “savages” due to their lack of melanin.

ViacomCBS viewed Cannon’s comments as “hate speech” and wrote a statement saying, “We are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Cannon did say throughout the interview that his views weren’t based on hate and later released a statement calling for “healing” and the need to have “difficult conversations” surrounding race. “I can’t wait to sit down with some people that can help educate me and help further this conversation. I want to be corrected.” Nick stated.

