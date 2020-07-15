DMX and Snoop Dogg to Face Off in ‘Verzuz’ Battle

It’s the battle of the dogs for the upcoming Verzuz battle! Announced on Twitter, Snoop Dogg has finally been matched with a suitable opponent.

Both DMX and Snoop have been searching for someone to battle and both have cited JAY-Z as a likely pairing. Back in May X was asked who he wanted to be paired with by Drink Champs host, N.O.R.E., “Jay,” X said. “Who you think?

It looks like Jay has dodged this round, but at some point, it would be cool to see Hov face off with someone. For now the two OG rappers will battle it out on July 22nd on Instagram Live or it can be seen on Apple Music.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: