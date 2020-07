It looks like the Yeezy run for president is over.

On the 4th of July Kanye announced that he would be running for President in November but has had a change of heart.

Too bad for Kanye, and as he decided to run for President too late and his team tried to get him added in states like Florida and South Carolina but it’s too late and because of that he has decided to stop his run at the president.

