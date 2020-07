The autopsy results of actress Naya Rivera have been completed.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office Rivera was identified via dental records and her cause of death was from accidental drowning.

Officials also said there were no signs of foul play, alcohol, or drugs in Naya’s body at the time of death, but a toxicology test will be done.

Naya Rivera’s body was discovered in Lake Piru Monday near the surface of the water.

