Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms On The Possibility Of Becoming VP Candidate For Joe Biden [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined us on The Morning Hustle this morning to share her thoughts on a variety of topics ranging from COVID-19, protests and police reform, and her chances at becoming the Vice President nominee to run along with Joe Biden for The White House this upcoming presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Mayor and her family have been personally effected by the coronavirus, as she announced last week that she and some family members tested positive. She discusses the current situation happening in Atlanta, her thoughts on how the Governor of Georgia is handling things, and feeling strongly about keeping kids safe and not reopening schools too soon.

She has also been very vocal on the topics of the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and Raysard Brooks, and the need for police reform in this country. We dive into where things are currently at, and what she would like to see happen in the near future to fix the relationships between police and communities.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

At the 5:00 mark, Headkrack brings up her thoughts on being mentioned among a group of very talented women as potential nominees for Vice President, while also addressing the issue about the lack of trust among many people in the black community about Joe Biden.

“He has shown how much he values the black community. This is an older white man who stood behind a younger black man as the President of the United States, you don’t see that everyday. His work alongside Barrack Obama were some of the best years of our communities… was it a perfect 8 years no, but what I can say we’ve made so many strides in our community and he was right there leading the way.” Share

Listen to the full interview with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and The Morning Hustle in the video above!

SEE ALSO: John Legend Describes Friendship With Kanye West and Reveals Chrissy’s Favorite Song Of His [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Why Providing The Necessary Assistance To Position Black Businesses For Success Is So Vital [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms On The Possibility Of Becoming VP Candidate For Joe Biden [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: