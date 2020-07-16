According to Fox 29, a woman’s body has been found in South Philly in 31st, and Wharton wrapped in saran wrap and put inside a plastic bin. The name of the woman has yet to been identified, nearby residents say that the bin with the woman’s body has been sitting on the corner for about a week. The police started their investigation on what happened to the woman.

More news to come as the story develops.

Woman’s Body Found In A Plastic Bin In The Middle Of South Philly [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com