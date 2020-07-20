K Michelle Airs Out Moneybagg Yo On Instagram Live, He Responds

K. Michelle is backtracked after calling out Moneybagg Yo for buying girlfriend Ari Lennox a Lamborghini truck for her birthday.

Many took to social media to call out the rapper for his extravagant purchase, including his baby mama, Chyna Santana who tweeted: “Dam baby daddy you doin it like [sic] dat,” she made sure to make note that her comment was aimed at Moneybagg and not Ari, however K. Michelle took to Instagram Live to throw shade.

“I could go up here with Moneybagg and tell him about his $100,000 that they finna show in his bank account today at 7 o’clock while he trying to be picky about some records when I done [sic] did sh*t with Chris Brown and everything,” K. Michelle said on IG Live. Moneybagg responded with, “mad, jealous hoes.”

K. Michelle later claimed she didn’t know she was on Instagram Live.

