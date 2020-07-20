Kardashians ‘Shocked’ After Kanye Claimed He Considered Abortion

The Kardashian family is said to be in “shock” after comments regarding abortion surfaced during Kanye’s speech at a presidential rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” said Kanye referring to a conversation about aborting their first-born daughter, North.

Kanye says he received a “sign from God” that said if “he f__ked with his vision, he would f__k with his.” He also went on to say that Kim, “had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter.”

A source says, the Kardashians fear Kanye may damage business relationships he has and many celebrities have come out and said that Kanye needs help for his bipolar episodes which many believe he’s currently suffering from.

None of the Kardashians have responded to Kanye’s comments. Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard even took to social media to call for the Kardashians to invoke a conservatorship over Kanye.

