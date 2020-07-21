Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch “The Woo,” Westside Gunn ft. Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine “Allah Sent Me” & More | Daily Visuals 7.20.20

Knowing that Pop Smoke isn’t around to enjoy the well-deserved fruits of his labor is still a very hard pill to swallow for the Hip-Hop community, but at least he left us a small body of work to enjoy as we reminisce about his time in the game.

In his posthumous visuals to “The Woo,” 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch keep Pop’s memory alive with some throwback footage of Pop kicking it with his crew while Fiddy and Roddy party in his honor with a gang of young women. R.I.P. Pop.

Elsewhere Westside Gunn demonstrates the struggle of a righteous man who’s entangled in the street life with his black-and-white clip to the Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine assisted “Allah Sent Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Future, Dave East, and more.

POP SMOKE FT. 50 CENT & RODDY RICCH – “THE WOO”

WESTSIDE GUNN FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER & CONWAY THE MACHINE – “ALLAH SENT ME”

JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – “WHAT’S POPPIN”

FUTURE – “POSTED WITH DEMONS”

DAVE EAST – “BELIEVE IT OR NOT”

G HERBO – “RIDIN WIT IT”

LIL DURK – “WE SHOOT”

LLSDRO CARTEL – “BITE DOWN”

CAPPADONNA – “ISSA GOOD DAY”

LIL POPPA – “BAD BUSINESS”

