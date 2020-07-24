Congrats to Russell Wilson and Ciara!

The Wilson’s welcomed their second child together and Cici’s third child overall on Thursday (July 23). The newborn baby boy’s name? Win Harrison Wilson.

“Happy birthday WIN!!!,” Russell shared on Twitter. “Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz.”

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/72lxcTMKVN — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2020

Win is now the younger brother of Ciara and Russell’s daughter Sienna (born April 2017) and Future Zahir (born in May 2014). Ciara and Russell made the latest pregnancy a quarantine affair as they styled not only photoshoots around Cici’s baby bump but also being a loving family. Plus when the cameras started rolling – Cici was masked up with baby Win in the delivery room!

Congrats to the family.

Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby No. 3, Win Wilson! [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

