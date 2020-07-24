This Week’s Vitamins: “Take The Risk, It Can Change Your Life” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
July 20th – July 24th
Monday, July 20th: “Beware of people who negativity follows”
Tuesday, July 21st: “Put your pride aside & get that money “
Wednesday, July 22nd: “Take the Risk, it can Change your Life”
Thursday, July 23rd: “Let your creative juices flow, it could turn into a business ”
Friday, July 24th: “Change your Mindset & you will Change your Life”
