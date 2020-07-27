Phillies Game Canceled After Miami Marlins Players Test Positive For COVID-19

A game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins has been canceled.

According to Yahoo Sports, a coronavirus outbreak has been reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia.

Four players tested positive on Sunday. On Monday, 8 more players and two more coaches tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: The Miami Marlins' season opener tonight has been canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout, according to @ESPN. At least 14 people, including players and coaches, have tested positive in recent days, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/M9RODxsqxy pic.twitter.com/Dro705GncI — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 27, 2020

Source: Yahoo Sports

