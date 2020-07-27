Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Gives Update on Her Health

The boyfriend of Grammy Award nominee and reality TV show star Tamar Braxton gives an update on the status of her health following an alleged suicide attempt.

In a statement, David Adefeso told The Blast, On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister, and a special friend to countless people.

He also added, This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression. Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.

He concluded, Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: