Eminem and Rihanna could be teaming up again.

Eminem’s marketing group posted Em’s backward “E” logo with Rihanna’s “R” logo on Instagram Stories.

While nothing else was said, fans started speculating if we are on the verge of another classic from the duo.

Eminem and Rihanna teamed on the smash Love The Way You Lie in 2010.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: