Ja Rule Fires Back At ESPN Over Tweet

ESPN has made Ja Rule unhappy.

On Sunday, ESPN’s social media team tweeted the infamous clip of Ja Rule starting a performance at a Milwaukee Bucks game. When Ja asked the crowd if they were ready for his halftime set, the crowd was silent. Ja responded, “I guess not.” The caption said, “Never forget this Ja Rule moment – (laugh-cry emoji).”

Ja was not pleased, he responded by tweeting, “Very disappointed to see how UNPROFESSIONAL and DISRESPECTFUL @espn is allowing their social team to be if [you’re] not holding them accountable that means you’re complicit with oblivious slander and defamation to your 35 million-plus audience… Duly noted… #ICONN.”

No response from ESPN on Ja’s rant.

