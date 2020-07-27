Momentum For Chris Brown And Usher For Verzuz Battle

The public wants Usher and Chris Brown to do a Verzuz battle.

After Brown said the only battle he would have is against himself, social media blew up. Many have been pointing to Usher for weeks as the perfect person to go head to head with Breezy.

With comments about a potential battle brewing over the weekend, Brown posted on his IG story saying, “What we not gon do is CAP. I could do a vs off features alone…so I’ll humbly decline…I’m busy doing nothing.”

So far, Usher has yet to chime in on the latest rally to get him to do a Verzuz.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: