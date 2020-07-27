Target To Close On Thanksgiving

Target will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Avoiding big crowds and pushy people trying to get deals is a big concern in the season of COVID-19.

In a statement, Target CEO Brian Cornell said, “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

Target will begin offering its biggest deals online and in stores starting in October. Last week, Walmart announced its decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

