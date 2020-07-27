Kanye West Claims He Will Beat Joe Biden Presidential Election

Over the weekend Kanye jumped back on Twitter to let folks know that he could beat Joe Biden with write-in votes. Followers felt the tweet was biased as it didn’t mention incumbent, Donald Trump, “I will beat Biden off of write-ins #2020VISION,” West wrote.

People tweeted about Kanye only running a campaign to divide Biden’s votes with one person pleading with Kanye to take votes from Trump so that Biden could win.

Kanye also apologized to his wife, Kim, who he called out during last week’s Twitterstorm, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” Kanye tweeted.

Kanye was also spotted over the weekend walking into a medical facility for a checkup while in Wyoming on his ranch.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: