Post Malone Might Be Launching Beer Pong League, ‘World Pong League’

Post Malone is working on a “World Pong League,” no, not the classic video game but a league dedicated to beer pong.

Posty LOVES beer pong and is often caught playing it before and after shows. Post and his legal team have gone so far as to trademark the sport.

TMZ is reporting that Post and his manager Dre London are planning for the World Pong League to hold official beer pong tournaments, competitions, events, and exhibitions.

The merch is going to be big for the league with plans of the league logos to go on beverage glassware, drinking glasses, plastic cups, game tables, cup racks, balls, and casual sportswear, including boxer shorts.

