Ludacris Opens Up About Fatherhood And His New Platform For Kids

Ludacris has created a new platform for kids that empowers children through music. “KidNation” is an online educational media platform that uses songs to teach kids important lessons such as washing their hands on the song, “Stay Clean” and acceptance on the song, “Get Along.”

KidNation was developed with the help of Ludacris’ daughters, Karma, Cai, and Cadence, which he shares with his wife, Eudoxie.

“I want to reinforce the positive morals and teachings as a parent, especially during a time where there’s more home-schooling going on. To condense it, I just want to help kids grow up to be better adults,” Ludacris told HuffPost.

Ludacris says his daughters have been the springboard for the platform. Children will be encouraged to make their own videos and there will be a list of activities kids can draw inspiration from.

