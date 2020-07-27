Cam’Ron Defends Jay-Z’s Drug Dealing Past

As if anyone needed to prove JAY-Z’s hustling past, comedian Faizon Love decided to call out the rapper and music mogul for his “fake dope dealing.”

Faizon Love was featured on the Hip-Hop Uncensored Podcast when he declared that he “stopped liking JAY-Z when he created a “fake dope dealing” narrative. “This ni__a ain’t sold no cocaine in his life—I don’t think he’s ever won a fight,” said Love.

Cam’ron came to JAY-Z’s defense, posting a picture of Faizon on the podcast with a response tweeting, “I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly) but Faizon don’t know what the f__k he’s talking bout, weather [sic] legally or illegally ni__as got to it.”

Although Faizon says JAY-Z never told the stories, “of the other side,” there are plenty of songs where JAY-Z talks about getting shot at, losing 92 kilos of cocaine and other events that took place while he was a dealer.

