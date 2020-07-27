Kid Cudi Teases Upcoming BAPE and ADIDAS Collaborations

Besides the Eminem collaborations, Kid Cudi gave fans a sneak peek of more collaborations he has on the way.

Kid Cudi showed off a pink and red Casio G-Shock watch with an ape head and Kid Cudi branding on it.

Cudi took to Twitter to announced the collaborations tweeting: “Ill have some news on the BAPE collection im doin soon. As well as release dates for Adidas madness. Comin this fall.” [sic]

Cudi worked for BAPE at their SoHo flagship store prior to his musical success.

