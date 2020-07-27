Meek Mill Confirms Split From Milano: “Just Moving Forward”

Almost three months after the birth of his son with fashion entrepreneur, Milano, Meek Mill has announced the couple has amicably split.

He made the announcement via a tweet, me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents. We still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding.

He took the post and posted it on his Instagram page and captioned it, no fall out either just moving forward. Still love! This for protection so social media won’t think we moving wrong.

It is his follow tweet that is raising eyebrows, I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot of people I helped so I gotta re-evaluate myself.

