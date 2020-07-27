Doja Cat Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Back in March Doja Cat made it clear she wasn’t trippin about the coronavirus.

I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the beer version of that sh**

She even broke off a couple bars, I’m gonna get corona then I’m gonna get a Corona cause I don’t give a f– about corona bih.

You know how they say be careful what you put into the Universe? Doja Cat says she had COVID-19.

Honestly I don’t know how this happened, I guess I ordered something off Postmates. I don’t know how I got it but I got it.

She said it was a four-day symptom freak out but that she is fine now.

